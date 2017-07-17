The Thunder Bay Chamber of Commerce is promoting a new toolkit to help employers in the northwestern Ontario city address mental health issues in the workplace.

The toolkit alerts employers to the importance of having proper mental health strategies in place, and it helps them develop them, says Charla Robinson, chamber president.

"It provides links to a number of different resources through mental health associations, health units, the government agencies, and provides information on some of the legal issues involved in what employers are required to provide for their employees, and just generally provides a bit of information around the stats around mental health," Robinson said.

The toolkit, titled Working Towards Mental Wellness, also outlines the benefits of a healthy workplace, helps define what a healthy workplace looks like, and lays out steps for businesses to take meaningful action in addressing mental wellness in the workplace, according to a Chamber news release.

"Building a mentally healthy workplace generally requires leadership, strategy and resources. This toolkit is a welcome resource that will assist employers in Thunder Bay in enhancing their workplace wellness policies and procedures," Robinson said.