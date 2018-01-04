City councillor Shelby Ch'ng has stepped down as chair of the Fort William Business District.

The move came about in part because the BIA's coordinator resigned last month, and it would typically fall to the chair to take the lead in hiring a replacement, Ch'ng said, but she's too busy with work and city council responsibilities to take on the task.

"I run a business downtown, the bridal boutique. It's coming up to our busy season—so January, February, March—and it's also budget season for council, so I'm at my max," Ch'ng explained.

The BIA was planning to vote on a new executive in February, so the move only accelerates that process by a month, she added.

Ch'ng is now serving as vice chair.

Not related to membership fee mix-up

Some BIA members sounded alarms late last year after their membership dues appeared to increase by more than 40 per cent.

The levy resulted from a misunderstanding between the Business Area and the city, BIA spokespeople told CBC, and the charges have since been reversed.

"It was an error on the city administration part that they caught at the end of the year," Ch'ng said.

"It's all fixed, so no, it had nothing to do with that."

Ch'ng also said her decision wasn't related to discontent among some BIA members, who signed a petition calling for a special general meeting to air their grievances.

The meeting is scheduled for Jan. 19.

Time spent caring for ailing relative 'put things in perspective'

In addition, ​Ch'ng recently returned from a month spent in Thailand caring for her ailing father-in-law, and she said the time away helped her put things in perspective.

"It allowed me some space to slow down ... just to kind of remember what is important and just to kind of pace myself a bit, because I don't always think my lifestyle is sustainable in terms of just how much capacity I have and how much I can do," Ch'ng said.

Ch'ng said it also takes leadership to recognize the strengths of others to take on further duties and roles.

"If people are capable, I should let them do it."