CBC Thunder Bay and the Lakehead University Thunderwolves are joining forces again this month to showcase some of the city's best hockey talent.
The second-annual CBC Wakes Up with the Wolves Hockey Edition is coming to the Fort William Gardens bright and early on Tuesday, Sept. 26.
It'll be a special morning of radio and hockey, with Lisa Laco and the Superior Morning team broadcasting live from the old barn while the Lakehead University Thunderwolves men's hockey team plays a full-on, Blue vs. White intrasquad game live on the ice.
"We're excited to partner again with CBC for what is a really fun community event, we hope to see lots of Thunderwolves fans in the seats for the game," said Lakehead University athletics director Tom Warden.
The puck drops at 7 a.m.
This fast-paced, three-period, one-hour game will feature:
- The players in full uniform
- Referees
- The singing of O Canada
- Fully lit scoreboard with music pumping through the speakers
- The CBC Blue vs. White trophy on the line
- Wolfie!
Fans who come out can also win plenty of Thunderwolves and CBC swag; in addition, coffee and Timbits will be on hand for the first 300 people.
The doors of the Fort William Gardens will open at 6 a.m. on Sept. 26, and the game runs from 7-8 a.m., so there's still plenty of time to get the kids to school.
