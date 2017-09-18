CBC Thunder Bay and the Lakehead University Thunderwolves are joining forces again this month to showcase some of the city's best hockey talent.

The second-annual CBC Wakes Up with the Wolves Hockey Edition is coming to the Fort William Gardens bright and early on Tuesday, Sept. 26.

It'll be a special morning of radio and hockey, with Lisa Laco and the Superior Morning team broadcasting live from the old barn while the Lakehead University Thunderwolves men's hockey team plays a full-on, Blue vs. White intrasquad game live on the ice.

"We're excited to partner again with CBC for what is a really fun community event, we hope to see lots of Thunderwolves fans in the seats for the game," said Lakehead University athletics director Tom Warden.

CBC Wakes Up with the Wolves 2017 is taking place Tuesday, Sept. 26. (Lakehead University Thunderwolves)

The puck drops at 7 a.m.

This fast-paced, three-period, one-hour game will feature:

The players in full uniform

Referees

The singing of O Canada

Fully lit scoreboard with music pumping through the speakers

The CBC Blue vs. White trophy on the line

Wolfie!

Fans who come out can also win plenty of Thunderwolves and CBC swag; in addition, coffee and Timbits will be on hand for the first 300 people.

The doors of the Fort William Gardens will open at 6 a.m. on Sept. 26, and the game runs from 7-8 a.m., so there's still plenty of time to get the kids to school.