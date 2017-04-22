CBC Thunder Bay has come out a winner at this year's awards from the Radio-Television Digital News Association of Canada.

The annual RTDNA awards celebrate excellence in electronic journalism. CBC Thunder Bay garnered four awards in the central region, consisting of news outlets in Ontario and Quebec.

Deep Water, by Jody Porter won two awards: The Digital Media Award, given for the best use of new media technology in the presentation of news coverage and the Dan McArthur Award, which honours excellence in in-depth or investigative reporting.

The in-depth feature looks at the lives and deaths of the seven First Nations students who were the subject of an inquest in Thunder Bay, Ont.

Porter also won a Dave Rogers Award for the best short feature, for her piece called A Promise Kept.

It told the story of Norman Shewaybick's journey along northern Ontario's ice roads to honour his wife, who died at the Webequie nursing station after the facility's oxygen supply ran out.

Finally, Amy Hadley won the small/medium market Sports Feature Reporting Award for her piece on the Drunkinental Cup, a large, backyard curling bonspiel in Thunder Bay.

"CBC Thunder Bay is committed to telling stories from across this great region we call home," said CBC Thunder Bay Executive Producer Michael Dick.

"It's a huge honour for our work to be recognised. I am deeply proud of the work done by all of our journalists."

The awards were announced on Saturday at the Central Canada awards ceremony in Toronto.