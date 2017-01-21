It's northwestern Ontario's largest annual athletic event, and attracts over 100 minor hockey teams from all over the region, and beyond.

The Robin's Minor Hockey Classic Tournament runs from Jan. 19 to 22 in Thunder Bay, and CBC Thunder Bay's Superior Morning 'popped up' at the Delaney Arena in the city for a special two-and-a-half hour broadcast.

The morning show featured a live game between the PeeWee AA Westfort Maroons boys teams and the Bantam A Queens girls team.

The Maroons won 1-0 in a fast-paced contest, that saw both teams trade scoring chances throughout the game.

PeeWee Westfort Maroons win 1-0 over Bantam Queens @CBCSuperiorMorn live game at Robin's tournament in #Tbay Thanks for coming out early! pic.twitter.com/qkxPyUX7cM — @CBCTBay

Robin's Donuts — the national coffee shop chain with its roots in Thunder Bay — has been sponsoring the tournament for 26 years now, and the company's business development manager told CBC News that it's their way of giving back to the community.

"To see how kids start from the IP [initiation program] division, where they can barely stand on skates, all the way up to the midget AA's, which is the highest calibre of hockey," said Jason Sawiak.

"Just the intensity of the games and the old saying 'the agony of defeat and the joy of victory,' you really do see that at that level."

.@RobinsDonutsCAN hockey tournament start 3rd period, Westfort Maroons 1 - Queens 0. @CBCSuperiorMorn at rink #tbay pic.twitter.com/Dur6XkiXCi — @CBCcathyalex

Sawiak said he's pleased to see the way the tournament has grown, and how it has become so important for young hockey players in northwestern Ontario.

The Robin's classic has also earned a reputation for developing young athletes, some of whom will become stars in the game, according to tournament organizer Joe Rizzuto.

"All the NHL players that have come out of Thunder Bay in the last 25 years have been in the Robin's," he said.

"Every year, we raffle a jersey of all the players that have been in the NHL or are in the NHL now."

.@RobinsDonutsCAN Every hockey parent's question -How to stay warm at the rink? @CBCSuperiorMorn at tournament #tbay pic.twitter.com/YF2W3co54G — @CBCcathyalex

Parents and kids representing approximately 155 teams are filling arenas around Thunder Bay throughout the four-day event, which features kids ranging in age from five to 17. Most of the clubs are from the Thunder Bay area, but some travelled from as far away as Saskatchewan and Wawa, Ont.

About 30 out-of-town clubs competed in 2017.

Between all the action at Delaney Arena, Friday's Superior Morning broadcast highlighted a number of hockey-related features, including interviews with organizers, parents and coaches as well as a look at the growth of sledge hockey in Thunder Bay and the Lakehead University Thunderwolves women's squad playing in a U.S.-based league.

CBC reporter Jeff Walters also checked in with a look at celebrations in Kenora, Ont. for the community's Scotiabank Hockey Day in Canada event.

The championship rounds of the Robin's Minor Hockey Classic Tournament are scheduled for Jan. 22.