Every year for the past 20 years a former foreign-exchange student at Lakehead University travels to Thunder Bay, Ont. from Gifu, Japan to catch up with old friends and meet new people.

Masaaki Kato first came to the northwestern city in 1992 during an exchange program with Lakehead University when he fell in love with Canada, specifically Thunder Bay.

"At that time I stayed for 12 weeks, then after I go back to Japan and graduate university … and since 1997, I try to come back every year," Kato said.

He said for the first several years, he would come back every summer and winter. However after realizing that the winter holidays are the best time to catch up with old friends, despite the cold, Kato started visiting Thunder Bay with excitement every year around Christmas.

"I feel like this is the coldest weather in my experience [with] winter in Thunder Bay, so even when I was taking photos outside without gloves, only five minutes and my hands were almost dead," Kato said

While Kato enjoys his annual visits, there is always one friend who he refers to as his family in Canada.

Ray Pakylak was introduced to Masa Kato when Pakylak's brother was the Director of Continuing Education for Lakehead University. He says they have been friends ever since they met, with Kato visiting his family in Thunder Bay every year in the winter. (Masa Kato / Facebook)

Ray Pakylak met Kato back in the 90's when Pakylak's brother was the director of continuing education at Lakehead University. Since then, Pakylak has been Kato's guide in Thunder Bay.

"He comes over, and we meet up, and I can say that I am like an unofficial chauffeur for him, and we visit all the places he wants to see, and all his friends have an opportunity to spend time with him," Payklak said.

Given that he has more than 100 friends in Thunder Bay, to say that Kato loves this northwestern Ontario city is an understatement.

"He probably knows more about Thunder Bay and Canada than I do," Pakylak said, "I wake up in the morning, and if I go on the screen, he's been listening to CBC Radio ... and he lets me know, while I was sleeping, everything that has occurred."

Kato said he listens to CBC Radio everyday, religiously, twice a day.

Kato says he listens to CBC Superior Morning and Up North every day, in real time, from Japan. He says it's his way of practicing English while learning what's happening in Thunder Bay, Ont. (Christina Jung / CBC )

"One of the reasons is to practice my English skills [and] improve, [but] also I want to know what's going on in the city in the real time," Kato said

This year, Kato said he had the honour of meeting the MP for Thunder Bay-Superior North, Patty Hajdu, and expressed to her his dream of one day getting the chance to meet the Prime Minister of Canada.

Before Kato's trip back to Japan, he dropped by the CBC Thunder Bay studio on Miles Street to bring us some unique gifts and goodies.