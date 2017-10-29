Marathon OPP are investigating a collision involving a single transport truck that released a number of cattle into the northwestern Ontario wilderness on Saturday.

Police say the crash occurred at about 11:45 a.m. Saturday on Highway 17 west of Marathon, near the Little Pic River bridge.

An eastbound tractor trailer carrying cattle failed to negotiate a corner, and left the roadway, tipping into the south-side ditch, OPP said in a media release. The trailer broke open and some cattle escaped.

Police said the cattle were being recovered, and the truck's single occupant, a 24-year-old man from Saskatchewan, was taken to hospital. He was later released.

OPP said the highway was expected to be temporarily closed while cleanup took place, and that the escaped cattle is the property of an insurance company. Any removal of cattle by anyone other than the authorized cleanup company is prohibited.