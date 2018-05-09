CBC Thunder Bay's Cathy Alex receives Association of Ontario Midwives media award

A CBC Thunder Bay journalist has earned an award from a provincial organization for her coverage of midwifery issues in Ontario.

The Association of Ontario Midwives presented Cathy Alex with the 2018 Media Award at a ceremony held in Muskoka on Monday night.

Alex was recognized for her article Ontario restores 'beautiful ceremony' of birth by funding 6 Aboriginal midwifery programs, which was published on the CBC Thunder Bay website on February 10, 2017.

According to the association, the media award recognizes journalists "who have demonstrated excellence in raising public awareness of Ontario midwives, midwifery issues and midwives' contributions to the health care system in Ontario via print, radio, television and/or web-based media."

"I'm honoured to receive this award," Alex said. "This story in particular touched me because I was fortunate enough to have access to midwives and their expertise during my pregnancies, deliveries and in the early weeks of my daughters' lives."

"It was a privilege to learn more about the role Indigenous midwives have played in their communities, and to be able to share with people the fact that those traditional skills and their knowledge will again be available to expectant mothers and their families."

The award was presented during the opening ceremonies of the 2018 Ontario Midwifery Conference, scheduled for May 7-9.