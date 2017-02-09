It will be business as usual at Thunder Bay's Catholic elementary schools on Thursday.

All of the city's Catholic elementary schools will be open, and teachers will resume normal duties Thursday, both the Thunder Bay Catholic school board and the Ontario English Catholic Teachers' Association (OECTA) Thunder Bay Unit announced on Wednesday.

This follows a day of job action Tuesday when teachers at three Thunder Bay Catholic elementary schools — Bishop E.Q. Jennings, Bishop Gallagher and Pope John Paul II — held the first day of a proposed series of rotating strikes due to an ongoing contract dispute between the union and school board.

The three senior elementary schools were closed Wednesday, when the board locked out the teachers, citing concerns over student safety.

The union has pledged to give the board 24 hours notice of job action; no further rotating strikes had been announced as of Wednesday afternoon.

The last round of talks between the two sides broke down last week. The major outstanding issue pertains to how vacant classroom positions are filled.

The Catholic school board's Director of Education, Pino Tassone, was unavailable for comment on Wednesday. However, a board representative said the board has reached out to the provincially-appointed mediator in an attempt to set new meeting dates.

The union, though, disputed that.

"We have also contacted the Ministry of Labour appointed Mediator but there was no mention of any request by the Board to return to the bargaining table," OECTA Thunder Bay Elementary Unit president Aldo Grillo said in a media release. "If the board really wants to get this matter resolved all they have to do is pick up the phone."

The union continues to offer voluntary binding arbitration to end the dispute.

Parents apprehensive

Meanwhile, a parent of a child attending a local Catholic elementary school said the ongoing dispute is causing problems for parents.

"There's certainly a lot of apprehension," said Justin Frape. "Our days are planned such that our children are in school, and we all have jobs and obligations we need to meet throughout the day."

"Collectively, I think parents are struggling. We don't really know what's next. We don't know when the next shoe is going to drop, and it's difficult to plan your life that way."

Frape sent an email to Tassone and other board representatives on Wednesday, outlining his concerns and urging them to return to the bargaining table.

"I would think that somewhere in there, there is an amenable middle ground," Frape said in an interview. "The union has indicated that if the board is willing to go to binding arbitration, they will withdraw all disruption entirely, and they will await the ... finding of the arbitrator."

"Binding arbitration is a pretty common practice," he said. "From a parents' perspective, it's high time this be put to a mutually-amenable process, and get the schools back to where they should be."

The teachers have been in a legal strike position since June 2016.

Ministry of Education weighs in

The provincial Ministry of Education said the ongoing issue in Thunder Bay is part of local bargaining, and that it does not typically get involved at the individual board-union level.

The government "respects the labour relations process, which includes a union's right to strike and an employer's right to lock-out employees," Education Minister Mitzie Hunter said in a written statement provided to CBC News, adding that the ministry "will do everything we can to support students and parents."

Hunter re-iterated her encouragement for school boards and unions to use dispute resolution, such as binding arbitration — something the Thunder Bay Catholic board does not support.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the Thunder Bay Catholic elementary system was one of five areas in Ontario where a local agreement had not been reached, according to a ministry spokesperson.

The 466 other school boards in the province's three streams have reached local agreements with their teachers' unions.