Binding arbitration is not an option in an ongoing labour dispute between Thunder Bay's Catholic school board and its elementary teachers, the board's director of education says.

This week, the teachers — represented by the Thunder Bay Elementary Unit of the Ontario English Catholic Teachers' Association (OECTA) — said they may begin rotating strikes as early as Monday, and are seeking binding arbitration to settle a long-running labour dispute.

However, Pino Tassone, director of education for the Thunder Bay Catholic District School Board, said Thursday that binding arbitration is an "unfair process."

"An arbitrator doesn't understand the local issues," Tassone said. "It only deals with the outstanding issues, and there's only one outstanding issue."

"Bargaining, it's about giving and receiving, and we've given lots," he said. "My goal, and our goal as a board, is to arrive at an agreement where we both win. I believe we have a great process that's in place, that's worked, and it's one of the main reasons why we've been very successful as a board."

OECTA members, who work at Thunder Bay's 18 Catholic elementary schools, have been in a legal strike position since June 2016.

One outstanding issue

The main issue is how transfers are handled — the union wants seniority and qualifications to factor in to board decisions to transfer teachers between positions.

In a media release issued this week, OECTA's Thunder Bay Elementary Unit states that a contract between the Catholic board and its education workers includes the provision the elementary teachers are seeking.

"If other employees already have this why not us?" OECTA Thunder Bay Elementary Unit president Aldo Grillo states in the release.

"Experience matters, at least it does for other workers in Thunder Bay Catholic — we think it matters for teachers, too."

However, Tassone disputed the union's assertion.

"It's the same language right across our system," he said. "We hire based on the needs of the school, and the needs of the system, for the best interests of our students."

"As soon as you put any kind of seniority or experience clause inside the criteria, that clause, it trumps all the criteria," Tassone said. "Because that clause is the easiest one to measure, and it's the most quantifiable, then you're subject to grievances."

Grillo couldn't be reached for comment on Thursday.

Tassone reiterated that if teachers proceed with rotating strikes, the board will lock them out.

"We're not prepared to risk the safety of our students," Tassone said. "OECTA is looking at rotating strikes beginning as early as January 30. They would only give us 24 hours' notice on what school or schools that they would strike at."

Tassone said that doesn't give schools enough time to notify parents, or to make sure there are enough people on-hand to supervise students.

Therefore, if OECTA begins rotating strikes, Tassone said the school board will lock out teachers.

"We're hoping that there's no strike action whatsoever," he said.

There were no talks scheduled as of late Thursday afternoon.