An 18-year-old Cat Lake First Nation man has been charged with second-degree murder in the deaths of two of the community's residents.

OPP say the Nishnawbe-Aski Police Service requested their assistance with the investigation on Wednesday. The two deaths have since been ruled homicides, OPP said in a media release issued late last week.

It's unclear when or where the two bodies were found. The victims have been identified as Isaac Gray, 51, and Tyrese Shakakeesic, 18, both of Cat Lake. Postmortem examinations were scheduled to take place over the weekend at Kenora's Lake of the Woods District Hospital.

OPP say an 18-year-old Cat Lake man was arrested on Wednesday, December 6, and later charged with two counts of second-degree murder, two counts on uttering threats, and one count of assault.

The accused remains in custody pending a future court appearance.