Accused in east end murder back in court April 20

A man facing charges over a murder in Thunder Bay's east end is due back in court later this month.

Charles Norman Casmey is facing charges of second-degree murder and assault causing bodily harm. He made an appearance in video court on Wednesday, and was remanded in custody to April 20.

The charges stem from an early-morning incident on Feb. 26 at a McLaughlin Street residence, which left a 63-year-old man dead and a 25-year-old woman injured.

Casmey was the subject of a Canada-wide arrest warrant over the following days. On March 1, he turned himself into police, after officers responded to a call about a barricaded male at a McTavish Street home.