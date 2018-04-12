Skip to Main Content
Accused in east end murder back in court April 20

Accused in east end murder back in court April 20

A man facing charges over a murder in Thunder Bay's east end is due back in court later this month.

Charles Casmey remanded in custody on Wednesday

Charles Norman Casey appeared in Thunder Bay court on April 11, and will be back in court on April 20. (Jeff Walters/CBC)

Charles Norman Casmey is facing charges of second-degree murder and assault causing bodily harm. He made an appearance in video court on Wednesday, and was remanded in custody to April 20.

The charges stem from an early-morning incident on Feb. 26 at a McLaughlin Street residence, which left a 63-year-old man dead and a 25-year-old woman injured.

Casmey was the subject of a Canada-wide arrest warrant over the following days. On March 1, he turned himself into police, after officers responded to a call about a barricaded male at a McTavish Street home.

