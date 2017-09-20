Thunder Bay police are hoping a renewed call for public assistance will lead to information that will help close a 32-year-old missing person case.

Carol Viau was last seen on Sept. 20, 1985, in the vicinity of the Salvation Army on Cumberland Street N. in Thunder Bay. She was 41 years old when last seen, and despite a series of ground searches in the city's north end, she has not been found, police said.

Ground searches fruitless

"We really don't know what happened to her," said Chris Adams, Thunder Bay police director of communications. "It remains very much a mystery."

"She was known to hang around in the north end of town," he said. "She was a patient, voluntarily, in and out of the Lakehead Psychiatric Hospital (LPH). So, at the time, when she was reported missing, there was a number of extensive ground searches that were conducted in that area, especially around Boulevard Lake."



No trace of Viau was found during those searches, Adams said.

Police noted in a media release that while Viau was a voluntary patient at the LPH, she was not considered violent. She may, however, have been in a confused state at the time of her disappearance, police said.

Viau was a mother of three, but hasn't made any contact with her family since Sept. 20, 1985.

In 1985, Viau was described as being about five-feet and four-inches tall, and weighing about 165 pounds (the media release notes her weight fluctuated). She had medium-length brown hair, although she was known to change her hair colour occasionally.

In the release, Viau's eyes are described as being blue-green in colour, and she was last seen wearing a short sleeve top, jean jacket and white pants.

Police also note she smoked cigarettes, and also went by the surnames of Adams, Hardy and Rogalski.

Adams said police hope revisiting the case will jog some memories.

Carol Viau was last seen 32 years ago in Thunder Bay. The investigation into her disappearance remains open. (Thunder Bay Police Service)

"Sometimes what it will do is shake the trees out there, and occasionally a bit of information might come forward," he said. "We certainly encourage anybody that has anything they think even remotely connects back to this case to call police and speak to an investigator."

Adams said information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers.