Police in Thunder Bay, Ont. say they're investigating a triple stabbing at a home on Thunder Bay's north side.

In a written release issued Thursday morning, police said that three people were taken to hospital after an incident at a home in the 200 block of Carl Avenue, which is north of the Thunder Bay Expressway and west of Dawson Road.

All three victims were reported to have serious injuries, according to police.

Members of the Thunder Bay Police Criminal Investigation Unit and Forensic Identification Unit are investigating the incident, police said.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.