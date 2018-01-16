The announced bankruptcy of a United Kingdom-based construction company with operations in Canada has Ontario's Ministry of Transportation keeping an eye on highway maintenance in the north.

Carillion PLC has gone into liquidation. Among its operations in Canada, the company has eight highway maintenance contracts in Ontario, including on routes around and to the east of Thunder Bay, as well as in the Huntsville area.

Officials with the transportation ministry met with company representatives on Monday, according to ministry spokesperson Annemarie Piscopo. The company said its winter maintenance services, like plowing and sanding, are continuing without interruption, according to the ministry.

"[The ministry] is continuing to look at all of its options should this situation change," Piscopo said in an email to CBC News.

"We will be meeting with Carillion Canada throughout this week and we will continue to provide updates to the travelling public as they become available," she said.