Thunder Bay's hospital is now allowing 24/7 patient visits — but not everyone is allowed access.

The Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre (TBRHSC) is letting what it calls "care partners" visit patients around-the-clock, said Dr. Rhonda Crocker Ellacott, the TBRHSC's executive vice-president of patient services and chief nurse executive.

"We have a differentiation between what are visiting hours for visitors, versus what are the hours that we support care presence for care partners," Crocker Ellacott said. "For care partners, we have open visiting, 24/7, and for visitors, we have visiting hours."

Crocker Ellacott said a care partner is someone who's providing physical, emotional or psychological support to a patient, and could be a family member, friend, or significant other.

Crocker Ellacott said the change in care partner visitation hours came into effect about five years ago.

Rhonda Crocker Ellacott, executive vice president at Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre, says the hospital has not done a good job of letting the community know about the change in visitation rules. (Jeff Walters/CBC)

"We haven't done a great job of communicating this change to our community," she said.

Up to the patient

"It's up to the patient to let us know who they believe would be a care partner, versus who would be a visitor," she said. "We will always respect the wishes of the patient."

"If the patient says they really don't wish to have anybody staying extended periods, then we absolutely respect whatever the patient wishes."

Regular visitors must still abide by the hospital's visiting hours, which are 10 am to 8:30 pm daily.