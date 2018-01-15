Carbon monoxide is known as the silent killer as the gas is odourless, tasteless and invisible.

As homeowners try and heat up their homes this winter by operating furnaces, fireplaces and other fuel-fired appliances, Thunder Bay Fire Rescue would like to remind residents to make sure their carbon monoxide alarms are installed outside all sleeping areas of your home, especially if you have a fireplace, a fuel fired appliance or an attached garage.

Residents who live in condos and apartment buildings should also have their CO alarm installed in their service room and outside all sleeping areas, especially in rooms that are above, below and beside the service room.

Fire rescue officials released a written statement on Monday reminding residents to make sure their fuel-burning appliances are inspected annually by a registered contractor and to test both your CO alarms and smoke alarms monthly.

Make sure you read the manufacturer's instructions as well so you don't get confused by the sound of your smoke alarm's low battery warning.