Thunder Bay's fire department is reminding residents that having working carbon monoxide alarms in their residences is required by law — and having one could also save your life.

Exposure to carbon monoxide, the Thunder Bay Fire Rescue service said, can cause illness, confusion, drowsiness or even death.

The gas is undetectable by people — it's odourless, invisible and tasteless — and is produced when fuels like propane, gasoline, natural gas, heating oil or wood don't have enough air to burn completely, the fire department said in a media release.

The law requires residences with a fireplace, fuel-fired appliance or attached garage to have carbon monoxide alarms outside all sleeping areas.

In apartment buildings or condos with a service room, alarms must be installed in the service room and outside all sleeping areas in residences above, below and beside the service room.

Finally, in condo or apartment buildings that have a parking garage, alarms must be installed outside all sleeping areas in residences above, below and beside the parking garage, the release stated.

Carbon monoxide alarms should also be tested monthly, the fire department said, as should smoke alarms, which are also required by law.

The reminder comes as Thunder Bay police continue to investigate an incident in Thunder Bay's east end that saw one person killed and eight others taken to hospital due to suspected carbon monoxide poisoning.