Youth charged after assault, car theft, OPP say

A 15-year-old male from Minnesota is facing several charges after assaulting someone known to him and stealing their car, Fort Frances OPP said.

Police said the incident occurred on the afternoon of April 12, when officers received a 911 call reporting the assault and theft of a car.

Police deployed a spike belt near the junction of Highway 11 and Highway 71 in an attempt to stop the stolen vehicle. The youth drove into a ditch and was taken into custody. There were no injuries.

The male was charged with assault with a with a weapon, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, theft of a motor vehicle, and driving without a licence. He'll appear in court at a future date.

The male cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.