No students or staff were injured when an elementary school on Thunder Bay's north side was struck by a vehicle late last week.

The collision occurred just before 1:00 p.m. on Friday at St. Pius X school on Clarkson Street.

Police said a 17-year-old male was driving a vehicle through the parking lot, and was turning to exit onto Clarkson when he lost control and clipped the corner of the building.

In a statement, the Thunder Bay Catholic District School Board said the school's east wing suffered exterior damage, but all students and staff were safe.

Grade 6 classroom 'compromised'

The Grade 6 classroom, located in the east wing, was "compromised," but no further details were available. All students were moved to the gym and library, and the damage was to be inspected by structural engineers.

Police said the vehicle was extensively damaged, but there were no injuries to the 17-year-old driver, nor to a 14-year-old male passenger.

Investigation revealed the driver had a G1 licence, and had just purchased the vehicle. It was not properly registered or insured.

The driver faces several charges, including operating a vehicle without insurance and driving a motor vehicle without a permit.