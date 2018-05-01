Candidate registration for 2018 municipal election opens May 1

Prospective Thunder Bay city councillors and school board trustees can make their candidacy official starting today.

Candidate registration for the upcoming municipal election opens May 1 at 8:30 a.m.

Candidates have until 2 p.m. on July 27 to file the necessary paperwork and get on the ballot, said John Hannam, Thunder Bay city clerk.

"There's a basic nomination form to fill out," Hannam said. "Identify themselves, and what race it is they want to run in."

"If they're running for council, they also have to get the signatures of 25 eligible voters to endorse their candidacy," he said. "School board candidates don't have to do that."

The original documents must then be brought to the city clerk's office, and a registration fee paid, Hannam said. The fees are $200 for the mayoral race, and $100 for every other council or school board seat.

New rules govern finances, advertisers

There are some other changes this year, too, Hannam said, adding that there have been changes made that affect campaign finances and advertiser records.

Another change alters who can contribute to campaigns.

"Trade unions and corporations are banned from contributing to candidates' campaigns, but they can now participate in a municipal election, if they wish, by becoming what's called a third-party advertiser," Hannam said. "They register in a similar way to candidates, and there are rules around spending limits and their advertisements."

More information on the rules governing this year's municipal election can be found on the Ontario Ministry of Municipal Affairs website.

The municipal election will be held on Monday, Oct. 22, 2018.