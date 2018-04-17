Prospective Thunder Bay city councillors and school board trustees can get all their questions about the upcoming municipal election answered this week.

The City of Thunder Bay and Ministry of Municipal Affairs are co-hosting an information session for candidates and advertisers on Thursday evening.

The session will cover myriad topics, including the role of councillors, the nomination process, candidate duties and responsibilities, and advertising, the city said in a media release.

It will take place from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at the West Thunder Community Centre on Edward Street. Admission is free.