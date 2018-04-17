Skip to Main Content
City hosts information session for prospective city council, school board candidates

Prospective Thunder Bay city councillors and school board trustees can get all their questions about the upcoming municipal election answered this week.

Session runs Thursday evening at West Thunder Community Centre

The City of Thunder Bay and Ministry of Municipal Affairs will co-host an information session Thursday about the upcoming municipal election.

The City of Thunder Bay and Ministry of Municipal Affairs are co-hosting an information session for candidates and advertisers on Thursday evening.

The session will cover myriad topics, including the role of councillors, the nomination process, candidate duties and responsibilities, and advertising, the city said in a media release.

It will take place from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at the West Thunder Community Centre on Edward Street. Admission is free.

