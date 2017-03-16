A biotechnology student says she wouldn't have made it back home to northern Ontario without the opportunities created by federal government funding for the Thunder Bay Regional Health Research Institute.

Melissa Togtema is completing her PhD in Lakehead University's biotechnology program by conducting cancer research using the research institute's cyclotron.

The federal government announced on Wednesday that it would invest $1.85 million in new funding for the research institute. That means Togtema, and about a dozen others, will be able to continue their work looking for less invasive treatments for cancer.

"When I left [Manitouwadge] in 2003 none of these facilities existed," said Togtema, who attended the University of Toronto and worked at the Sunnybrook Research Institute in Toronto before a government-funded internship brought her back to northern Ontario.

"It's wonderful to see this change in the region," she said of the development of the research institute in Thunder Bay. "You can do anything you want to do. Whether you're from a small community or not, you don't have to travel far away to accomplish these things. These opportunities are available to you right here in the region."

New federal funding of $1.85 million will evaluate the effectiveness of new cancer treatments using isotopes produced through this cyclotron at the Thunder Bay Regional Health Research Institute. (Jody Porter/CBC)

The federal Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Labour, Patty Hajdu, made the funding announcement and said she was delighted to hear about Togtema's success.

"It's very exciting that we're diversifying our economy and attracting professionals from all over the world to come and conduct their research here, stay here and create jobs for residents from the north," Hajdu said.

'Like the United Nations'

The president of the research institute also noted the international flavour of his staff, drawn to Thunder Bay by the opportunity to work in cutting-edge radio-pharmacology, using isotopes produced through the cyclotron.

"If you walk the corridors of the hospital, you'll see it's almost like the United Nations here," Jean Bartkowiak said.

The research done in Thunder Bay is important to Ontario and the entire country and responds to the calls to action in the Truth and Reconciliation Commission's final report.

"We serve two-thirds of Ontario's Indigenous residents," Bartkowiak said. "We hope that the research that we're doing here will have that impact on serving the Indigenous community and their specific needs and expectations."

The new funding is expected to create 15 direct jobs at the research institute and 10 indirect jobs through related research projects.

"It's very significant for us," Bartkowiak said, estimating the institute currently has about 100 employees.

For Togtema, who is from Manitouwadge, located about 400 kilometres northeast of Thunder Bay, it's a chance to continue pursuing her passion while staying close to her roots.

Her project studying less invasive treatments for cancers caused by the human papillomavirus "grew and grew and grew," along with the research institute.

"And I stayed," she said, with a smile. "Doing this kind of research, which is international in calibre — it's really wonderful."