Canadian Cannabis Clinics, a medical marijuana clinic will open in Thunder Bay, Ont., Thursday.

The company has been expanding across the country and trying to set up in areas they consider under serviced, said Ronan Levy, one of the executive directors.

"Everywhere in Canada you have a largely aging population and with people getting older, those are the people who often find the most benefit from medical cannabis because they tend to have the most ailments that seem to benefit from medical cannabis and Thunder Bay fits those parameters as well," Levy said.

The new facility on Arthur Street in Thunder Bay is the 20th clinic to be opened by the company.

