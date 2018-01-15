How do you end up opening a medical marijuana clinic in northwestern Ontario?

For Angela and Brad Olson, who opened the Rainy River Cannabis Collective in Fort Frances about a year ago, and are now setting up shop in Thunder Bay as well, it started with personal experience.

"My husband, about eight years ago, was injured on the job," said Angela Olson, in an interview on the CBC Thunder Bay program, Superior Morning.

"The doctor prescribed typical opiates, pain management medication, and my husband found that it left him a bit of a zombie ... it wasn't working. So we went back to the physician and said 'do we have any options?'"

The doctor suggested they try medical cannabis. Brad received a prescription and began growing his own medicine.

Olson said her husband, who already had a background that involved horticulture and plant knowledge, found he had a knack for growing the plant.

"So he wasn't able to return to work in a traditional sense that he did before ... so we brainstormed and we realized there was opportunity in this burgeoning industry, and we started on that path."

Angela Olson behind the counter at the first Rainy River Cannabis Collective location, in Fort Frances, which opened about one year ago. (Jeff Walters/CBC)

'Great' response in Fort Frances

The couple now develop their own strains of marijuana, and have set up a production facility in an old school in the small community of Stratton.

They work with a doctor, who reviews medical records, assesses clients and helps develop treatment plans. Clients can buy marijuana from the clinic, or get help setting up to grow their own.

Olson said when they set up in Fort Frances, "the response was great" from the community. They were getting suggestions that they move to Thunder Bay as well, said Olson.

No plans to sell recreational

Although recreational marijuana legalization is planned for this summer, Olson said it won't change the way her business works.

In fact, Olson said she has some concerns about how legalization could affect medical patients, if a rush on marijuana leads to a shortage.

"And then what do you say to your medical patients?"

"In my opinion you should identify as medical and stay medical ... or if you're going to do rec, that's fine ... But don't do both, because you're going to burn the patients."