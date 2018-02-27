Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., have issued a Canada-wide warrant for a man wanted in a homicide that reportedly took place early Monday in the city's East End.

Police said they have grounds to charge Charles Norman Casmey with second-degree murder and assault causing bodily harm in connection with the incident, which occurred at a McLaughlin Street residence early Monday morning.

A woman called 911 at about 5:40 a.m., requesting police and paramedics attend the residence. Responding officers found a deceased 63-year-old man, as well as an injured 25-year-old woman. The woman was taken to hospital for treatment and later released.

Police said Casmey and the victims were known to each other.

Remains at-large

Casmey remains at-large. Police said he's considered armed and dangerous, and people shouldn't attempt to interact with him if he's seen in public.

A wanted poster issued by police states Casmey has a "violent past," access to firearms, strong connections to Winnipeg and is "very entrenched in the gang and drug subculture."

He's described as five-foot-seven and weighing 148 pounds, with several tattoos on his arms and back.

Anyone who sees Casmey is advised to call 911, and anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.