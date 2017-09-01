A 25-year-old Toronto man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for multiple drug and firearms offenses, as well as charges related to the aggravated assault of a police officer in Toronto, was arrested in Thunder Bay, Ont., on Friday.

The man was spotted just before 12:30 p.m. Friday in a vehicle with two other males in a parking lot on the corner of Arthur and Vickers Streets on the city's south side, Thunder Bay police stated in a written release.

Emergency Task Unit attempts arrest

Members of the Emergency Task Unit attempted to arrest the man but, according to police, he fled with one of the other males.

However, a 39-year-old Thunder Bay man was arrested at the scene, and faces drug related charges.

The 25-year-old Toronto man was later located in the area of Ridgeway and Vickers Streets and arrested, police said.

A K-9 unit from the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry was called in to search the scene, as it was believed a firearm may have been dropped by one of the men as they fled.

The search has been concluded, and police said no firearm was located.

The vehicle the men were seen in has been towed to Thunder Bay police headquarters.

The investigation is continuing.