Team Canada has fallen behind early in the Under-18 Baseball World Cup playoffs, dropping its opening game of the Super Round to the U.S. on Thursday night.
The 8-3 loss puts Canada at an 0-1 record. Other Super Round games on Thursday saw Korea beat Cuba 17-7, and Japan edge Australia 4-3.
Super Round games continue today, with the U.S. facing Korea at 9 am, Australia taking on Cuba at 1 pm, and Canada squaring off against Japan at 5 pm.
All Friday's Super Round games are being played at Port Arthur Stadium, and will be streamed online.
In Thursday's Consolation Round games, meanwhile, Italy defeated Russia 9-2, Chinese Taipei beat Mexico 9-1, and the Netherlands toppled Nicaragua 8-3.
The Consolation Round, too, continues Friday, with three games scheduled for Baseball Central: Italy vs. Mexico at 9:30 am, South Africa vs. Nicaragua at 2 pm, and Chinese Taipei vs. the Netherlands at 6:30 pm.
