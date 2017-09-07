Team Canada has overcome a rough start, earning themselves a spot in the Under-18 Baseball World Cup playoff round.
On Monday, the team was 0-2, with a game in hand due to rain, and legitimate concerns that they'd backed themselves into too deep of a corner to advance past the round robin at the tournament in Thunder Bay, Ont.
But the team has been on a tear since then, beating Italy on Monday, Australia on Tuesday, and Nicaragua on Wednesday.
3-2 round robin record
With the 15-3 win over Nicaragua, Canada improved its record to 3-2, and earning a spot in the playoffs alongside their Group A rivals Australia (also 3-2) and Korea, which went an undefeated 5-0 in the round robin.
Chinese Taipei also finished 3-2, but were eliminated due to the tournament's tie-breaking regulations.
Over in Group B, the U.S., Japan and Cuba all advanced to the playoff round, as well.
Canada will face the U.S. in its first playoff game, which is scheduled for today at 6 pm at Port Arthur Stadium.
And that's it. Canada goes to round 2 with a score of 15-3 after 7. WBSC ends game if a team is up by 10 after 7. pic.twitter.com/nDQdBAfOkE—
@CBCTBay
