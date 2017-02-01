A Red Lake, Ont. resident was slapped with a $1,000 fine after leaving a bus on crown land last winter.

According to a written release issued on Wednesday from the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry, conservation officers on a routine patrol in April, 2016 found the bus on a trail near Nungesser Road, which had been converted into a camper.

The site is about 25 kilometres north of Highway 125.

Further investigation by the officers found that the bus had been left on the trail over the winter, which is an offence under the Public Lands Act.

The bus has since been removed, the ministry said. The man pleaded guilty and was fined on Jan. 25.

The ministry reminded the public that it is illegal to leave vehicles and other objects on Crown land, and that camping is allowed on most Crown land for 21 days.

Any long-term occupation and use of Crown land requires a land use permit from the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry.