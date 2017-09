A section of Cameron Street on Thunder Bay's south side is closed due to storm sewer work.

The closure of Cameron Street from Waterloo Street to Norah Street N. was scheduled to begin at about 8 am on Tuesday, Sept. 12.

It's expected to last until Thursday, Sept. 14 at about 4:30 pm.

In a media release, the City of Thunder Bay said that access to Bernard Street and Franklin Street North will be available at the Norah Street N. entrance only.