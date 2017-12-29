After almost 70 years in business, northern Ontario's oldest community theatre group has found a permanent home.

Cambrian Players announced Thursday it is buying the historic Polish Hall, located on the city of Thunder Bay's south side, on Spring Street.

Eva Burkowski is the president of Cambrian, and a long time member of the group. She said buying the building is a huge step forward for the theatre company.

"This is the very first time we will have had our own home," she said. "We've been in rented accommodation and we have been nomadic since 1949. So this is hugely exciting as we have been self supporting.

We don't have a city grant. We make our money from ticket sales and fundraising."



Burkowski said Cambrian Players hopes to become as much a part of the neighbourhood as the former owners of the heritage building have been.

Cheryl Silen, a board member with Cambrian Players, said the group has always rented spaces, but has never owned one since their founding in 1949. (photo: Gord Ellis/CBC)

Cheryl Silen is a board member of Cambrian. She said the purchase of the Polish Hall building was the result of some good luck and good karma.

"The committee that is always looking for a permanent home for us got the heads up and we arranged to visit it," she said. "We fell in love just a little and started to dream a little ... which is always dangerous when you get artistic people starting to dream."

Silen said after finding their dream home, the real work started. She said job number one was to see if the theatre group could afford it. Then they had to find a financial institution that would work with them because it was a commercial sale and the down payments and other costs would be high.

Silen said the theatre company was able to buy the building with the co-operation of the Northern Credit Union.

"I can't say enough about how great they were to a community group that's always on low funds, but managed to make this happen."

Silen said the stars aligned just before Christmas and they signed the papers. "We all breathed a sigh of relief and really enjoyed our Christmas this year."

The Polish Hall's main floor features a full stage and has room for an audience. The basement area has a large amount of storage. Silen said for now, the building will be used by Cambrian for rehearsals and long term storage of props, lighting and sound systems.

She said the cast of Cambrian's next play will begin rehearsing in the hall in the days ahead.

"Sometime this week this will have tape on the floor marking all the magical things that will be happening at the church for the Hamlet performance that's coming up," said Silen.

Cambrian's production of Hamlet opens on February 28, 2018, and will be performed at First-Wesley United Church.