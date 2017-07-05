Members of the Kenora, Ont., detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police and the marine and trails unit are investigating a missing boater on Lake of the Woods.

OPP were notified Tuesday that a 67-year-old California man was missing on the lake.

Police learned that two men from the United States had been fishing for the day on July 4, the OPP stated in a written release. They stopped on the shore for lunch, and their boat drifted away.

The investigation determined that one of the men had attempted to swim after the boat and did not make it back to shore.

The OPP Underwater Search and Recovery Unit is en route to Kenora to assist in locating him.

The investigation is continuing, police said.