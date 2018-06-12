OPP investigate thefts, break and enters on Wabigoon Lake

Ontario Provincial Police investigators in Dryden are asking cabin and cottage owners on Wabigoon Lake to check their properties following a string of reported break and enters.

Police say the items were stolen from some cabins and cottages on Wabigoon Lake and other nearby lakes last weekend.

Anyone with information or those who have noticed a break and enter or theft on their property is asked to contact officer Mark Zappitelli of the Dryden OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or 807-937-5577.

Tips may also be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers.

Police are offering a cash reward of up to $2,000.