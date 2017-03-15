A Thunder Bay cab driver escaped a dangerous situation early Wednesday morning, according to city police, after a passenger reportedly pulled a knife and attempted a robbery.

Police said that just after 2 a.m., the driver picked up a man on Vickers Street and headed towards Thunder Bay's north side.

While en route, the passenger pulled a knife and demanded money.

The driver stopped the cab near a hotel on Cumberland Street North and the passenger left the vehicle, according to police.

Police said that the cab driver was not injured and nothing was taken.

The suspect remains at large, police said. Anyone with information about the incident is being asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.