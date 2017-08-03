Busters Barbeque will rise from the ashes, better than ever, says Natalie Welniak, the owner of a popular restaurant on the TransCanada Highway in Vermilion Bay, Ont., about halfway between Thunder Bay and Winnipeg.

Welniak was in Toronto, preparing her booth at the 2016 Royal Winter Fair, when she received a phone call on Halloween.

"I thought someone was calling me by accident, because it was late at night, but it was one of my old waitresses, and I messaged her back 'what's going on?' and she said 'the restaurant is on fire.'"

Welniak contacted her husband, who was in Kansas City with their children to celebrate his grandfather's 90th birthday, and by the time the family could get back to Vermilion Bay there was nothing left of their business, which had burned to the ground.

Only the concrete pad, where the building had once stood, remained.

Through the winter months, as the pad lay hidden by a thick blanket of snow, Welniak said she could almost ignore what happened.

"I feel like I'm dealing with it now," she said, remarking on how this summer would have been the tenth anniversary of the restaurant.

A concrete pad is all that remains of Busters BBQ in Vermilion Bay, Ont., a popular stop for people travelling between Thunder Bay, Ont., and Winnipeg. (Cathy Alex/CBC )

Fire was 'jarring' but planning to rebuild

"I feel like my brain is still computing it because we live outside Vermilion Bay so I have to drive past the restaurant every day, and now that you can actually see just the concrete pad where the restaurant was, it's jarring. But it's going to move us along another path and another direction, and I don't want to say it was meant to be because it is tragic, but it is what it is."

Happily, online sales of their specialty barbecue sauces have remained strong since the fire.

Welniak said she has been overwhelmed by the encouragement and offers to help that she has received from people at home in Vermilion Bay, and from her many customers.

Love, support has 'filled our hearts'

"The most humbling thing has been the love and support of the people that have just always come to our restaurant and always seen us and had a big smile on their face, whether we were winning awards or whether it was weeks after our restaurant burned down," she said.

"It just filled our hearts up and made us want to [say] 'okay, let's do this again' instead of crying and walking away with our heads down."

Although the insurance claim is still being settled, Welniak has a clear vision of what she wants when they rebuild.

The owner of Busters Barbeque in Vermilion Bay, Ont., says when they reopen the popular restaurant it will include more local foods and salads, and a patio where the old building once stood. (Cathy Alex/CBC )

The restaurant will be more like a cafeteria in keeping with the barbecue joints that dot the southern United States.

But they're making some changes too, including turning the concrete pad into a patio, and adding a storefront to sell local goods.

"We really really want to incorporate local food into our restaurant," she said. "Fresh, fresh ingredients because barbecue is really delicious, but it's not really the healthiest thing in the world for you so I'd like to offer some really nice salads so you don't feel so bad when you're eating ribs or a pulled pork sandwich."

Welniak said she hopes to reopen Busters Barbeque sometime in 2018.