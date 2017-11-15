Officials with the Ministry of Transportation say Highway 105 between Red Lake and Ear Falls, Ont., has been re-opened after it was closed for a couple of hours due to a disabled tractor trailer.

According to a written statement on Wednesday from the northwestern Ontario Student Services Consortium, the highway closure, along with poor driving conditions, also caused school busses to cancel their services this morning.

Cancelled Services:

Red Lake/ Ear Falls - Highway 105 closed to Highway 125 Red Lake to Balmertown

Dryden/ Vermilion Bay - Cancelled due to poor side-road conditions

Kenora/ Sioux Narrows - Cancelled due to poor side-road conditions & poor road conditions on Highway 71

Busses were also delayed in the Sioux Lookout area due to wet and sloppy side road conditions on Highway 72, as well as the Hudson Highway, officials said.

Busses in Ignace, Ont. are still in service. Schools will remain open.

Anyone with questions or concerns can visit the bussing consortium on their website.