The 18-year-old man now charged in the death of an Indigenous woman in Thunder Bay, Ont., has officially had his original charge of aggravated assault withdrawn.

Brayden Bushby was charged with aggravated assault in February after Barbara Kentner, 34, was reportedly struck by a trailer hitch thrown from a passing car. Kentner was hospitalized and subsequently died in July.

Agg assault charge against Brayden Bushby officially withdrawn in death of Barb Kentner in #tbay. Bushby charged w/ 2nd degree murder Fri — @CBCMattProkop

On Friday, Bushby was charged with second degree murder and released on bail with a number of conditions.

In a brief court proceeding Monday, his aggravated assault charge was withdrawn. Bushby's lawyer told the court he's still awaiting full disclosure on evidence in the case.

Bushby's case is scheduled to be back in court on December 4.