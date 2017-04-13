A building on Cumberland Street in Thunder Bay has suffered fire and water damage after a structural fire early Thursday morning.

Thunder Bay Fire Rescue was called to the scene on Cumberland at James Street at approximately 2:30 a.m., according to a news release.

The first arriving unit assessed the situation and called for a second alarm.

The building was vacant and secure with smoke emitting from the roof and wall at the rear, Fire Rescue said in the release.

Crews attacked the fire from two directions; they removed the exterior cladding on the rear wall and gable end and cut two trenches in the roof to gain access to the burning attic space.

Firefighters worked quickly, and the fire was declared under control a short while later.

Crews remained on the scene for another hour to extinguish hidden hot spots.

There were no injuries as a result of this fire, according to the Fire Rescue news release.

The building suffered mostly water damage to the rear third as well as fire damage to the rear wall and gable end.

Inspectors at Thunder Bay Fire Rescue have been notified of the fire and will be looking into the cause.