Thunder Bay Superior-North MP Patty Hajdu says the Liberal's latest budget validates her decision to leap to politics from her former job running a homeless shelter.

The Liberal's second federal budget, tabled on Wednesday, pledged $11.2 billion over 11 years for a national housing strategy. It's the single biggest expenditure in the budget.

"It's a super-exciting line item for me... I can tell you every time housing comes up at the table, I fight like crazy to make sure that we have what we need to address this issue because, in fact, it's what drove me into politics," said Hajdu, who was first elected in 2015.

Housing is critical because "without a place to call home and rest your head in safety and security all those other goals — joining the middle class, getting the skills you need, raising a healthy family — are impossible," she said.

Here are three ways Hajdu, who is Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Labour, sees this federal budget benefiting northern Ontario:

$11.2 billion over 11 years for a national housing strategy

The federal government will work closely with the provinces to set priorities as part of the national housing strategy, Hajdu said.

The province of Ontario will be distributing the money "through pockets of need," she said.

"I'll be working closely with the municipalities to ensure they have every chance of success in getting that money that we so desperately need in the north."

$25 million over 5 years for FedNor

Fednor, the regional development agency, is just one way that the federal government is channeling money to northern Ontario, but it serves an important purpose, Hajdu said.

"It's to help drive our economy forward to support small and medium-sized businesses and ensure that people have opportunities to diversify the economy in their communities," she said. "This is exactly what the mayors have been calling for and what communities have been calling for in terms of economic development."

​$1.18 billion this year on skills and innovation, (nearly half of which has already been announced)

"I'm really excited about the up-skilling program for older workers or middle aged workers who maybe need support to access flexible work time," Hajdu said.

New training spending also includes new access for part-time students to Canada student loans, subsidies to employers who take students on work placements and new program will see the federal government work with Indigenous leaders to develop training initiatives specific to the needs of their communities, she said.