She lost her lower legs to frostbite and lives with nightmares and flashbacks, but Kaleen Torbiak says a brush with death in the woods near Atikokan, Ont. cured her of the desire to end her life.

She shared her story with the CBC in honour of Mental Health Week May 1-7.

​Torbiak hiked into the Charleson Recreation Area in November, 2015 planning to die by suicide, she said.

She had a family history of addiction and attempted suicide, and she'd experienced suicidal feelings on and off since the age of 12.

"The worst part is when you start to feel that everybody's better off without you," she said. "I'd feel like that throughout the day, three or four times a day."

Those thoughts were on her mind on the chilly, sunny morning when when she strolled into the forest planning never to return.

But a chance encounter with a baby moose changed all that, she said.

'Life's not that bad. I'm going to live.'

"I took it as a sign. You know, life's really not that bad. This is the stuff I'm taking for granted. Look at this beautiful moose here," she said. "Life's not that bad. I'm going to live."

That's the last thing Torbiak remembers.

The next thing she recalls is regaining consciousness near the water in the dark, her coat and boots missing and her clothes frozen to her arms and legs.

She has no memory of how she ended up there.

If you are struggling with mental health issues, you can get help 24/7 from the Canadian Mental Health Association's crisis response service: 807-346-8282.

She screamed for help for hours, she said, but to avail.

"It was scary. It was lonely. And then I started thinking maybe it was my time. Maybe I was supposed to be dying because nobody was coming for me," Torbiak said.

She spent two nights in the woods in freezing temperatures.

She tried to build fires but the wind would put them out.

She tried to scale the embankment she had apparently tumbled down, but she'd get a few feet up and fall back down again.

"I was hallucinating. I was seeing wolves. I was talking to leaves. I've never been more scared in my life – which I think gave me the drive to want to live," she said.

Kaleen Torbiak received around 50 supportive cards and letters from others in Atikokan, Ont. who had also struggled with depression, she said. (Kaleen Torbiak)

But by day three, Torbiak had come to accept that she wasn't going to live, so she curled up under a tree preparing to die

She's not sure how long she'd been there when she heard the voices of search and rescue crews.

"I'm very lucky that they found me when they did. ... I was to the point where I wasn't cold anymore. I wasn't cold. I wasn't hurting. I was just going to go to sleep and I'd probably never wake up again."

Doctors were forced to amputate Torbiak's legs below the knees, and she now lives with post traumatic stress disorder.

She has flashbacks of her ordeal during the day and nightmares at night.

Not afraid to talk about her feelings

"My husband says I'm yelling for help at some points," she said. "It's almost like you're right back there again."

But Torbiak has not once considered suicide since her rescue, she added.

She now takes antidepressant medication and she sees a counsellor, and she talks to others about her problems.

"I'm not afraid to tell anything to husband. I don't know why I was ever afraid to," she added. "There were things that he didn't know about me but he knows everything now. And my girlfriends, I never told them anything. I just kept everything inside."

Asked what advice she would offer others who are contemplated ending their lives, Torbiak said to get on a waiting list for counseling right away because it can take a long time to see somebody.

She added, "anything you don't like in you're life, you're the only one that can make the changes to make you happy, and the changes can be made and they're not as hard as everybody thinks."

Proud of her for speaking out

"I would tell them to keep themselves busy and to open up to relatives and friends because holding it inside is not good," she added. "And I'd tell them not to be embarrassed."

People in Atikokan have responded warmly to Torbiak's decision to tell her story publicly, she said.

They showered her with cards and letters when she returned to town after her initial recovery in Thunder Bay.

"There must've been about 50 people, who were all letting me know that they are depressed people too, and you know, they were so proud for me to actually come out and shout it out loud and say it, because then they felt that they could say it," she said.