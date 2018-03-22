Thunder Bay police seized illegal drugs and cash after searching a north-side Thunder Bay home this week.

Police say officers executed a search warrant at a residence in the 100 block of Bruce Street at about 1 p.m. Wednesday.

Inside, they found cocaine, crack cocaine, fentanyl powder and patches, hydromorphone pills as well as oxycodone pills, according to a Thunder Bay Police Service media release.

Police said the drugs have a street value of $15,000. Police also seized about $5,500 in cash.

Two Thunder Bay residents — a 31-year-old man and a 38-year-old woman — are facing a number of charges, and have been remanded into custody.