Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., say they're looking for a girl who was last seen Wednesday on the city's south side.

According to a written release, Brooklyn Barnard, 12, was last seen in her home on Christina Street E., during the evening hours Wednesday.

She is described as being five-feet-three-inches tall with a thin build and medium-length, wavy blonde hair. Police said she typically wears black-rimmed glasses.

Anyone who may have seen her, or has information about where she is, is being asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.