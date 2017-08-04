Access to Thunder Bay's Brodie Street library will be limited this month due to emergency repairs to the aging building's plumbing system.

The repairs are preventative, aimed at addressing an unspecified issue with a section of the library's plumbing infrastructure, Jesse Roberts, a community hub librarian with the Thunder Bay Public Library, told CBC.

"We initially identified [the issue] in one of the staff washrooms," Roberts said. "The maintenance department started to do some investigation, which led to further investigation, which led to bringing in external experts and being able to figure out the entire scope of the issue."

Roberts said the repairs are being done in order to avoid any serious problems, such as flooding, in the future.

Children's section unavailable

Due to the repairs, the entire library will be closed on Monday, Aug. 14.

Further, the children's department, located in the building's basement, will be unavailable from Tuesday, Aug. 8 until the end of the month.

"We are starting to plan the move of children's collections into temporary storage in another part of the building, so that when the actual construction work begins that there won't be any damage," Roberts said.

Children's programming will be cancelled or moved to Mary J.L. Black library if possible.

The Brodie library was built in 1910, and Roberts said the renovations that have taken place since then haven't necessarily touched on the section of the plumbing system that is causing the current problems.