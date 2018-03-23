Adventurous ales on tap at Thunder Bay's first cask beer festival

Beer lovers will be able to sample some surprising flavours this weekend, at northwestern Ontario's first cask beer festival.

"One that I'm particularly looking forward to [is] the sour hibiscus," cask conditioned beer said Kelly Berlinquette, one of the organizers of the BrewHa Caskfest, taking place Saturday in Thunder Bay.

"We have another one that is a stout that is in a bourbon barrel and flavoured with coconut. Another one that is done with peaches. So the variety of flavours is really different than what you would normally find in a mainstream beer."

The BrewHa Caskfest is a spin-off event of the annual BrewHa Craft Beer festival, which takes place in Thunder Bay in the summer. Organizers were looking for something they could do in the colder weather on a smaller scale, that would be "a little bit different," said Berlinquette.

"And since cask beer is still relatively unfamiliar in Thunder Bay, because it's a bit of a different process, we thought let's introduce Thunder Bay to this sort of beer."

Bold flavours, less fizz

The difference between cask beers and other brews, is that it's flavoured in small batches in either stainless steel or wooden casks, she explained, which allows brewers to get really creative.

"It has been taken out of the big vats that they create beer. They take it out before it's finished its entire process, and they put it into these 20 or 40 litre casks ... and then they add different flavours on that smaller scale."

"Brewers are truly artisans and craftspeople, so they don't want to gamble with how a flavour is going to turn out when they're making hundreds of litres of beer... So they take it off and do it in these 20 litre casks so they can experiment."

Cask beers are also served closer to room temperature than beers people might typically drink, and also have less carbonation, she said, which also makes them less filling.

"You can drink way more cask beer without feeling super full."

The event will feature close to 25 varieties of cask beers, she said, from breweries across the province. Regional breweries from Kenora and Thunder Bay will also be represented.

In addition to beer samples, the event will also feature local artisans, food and music. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the local organization Evergreen a United Neighbourhood.

The BrewHa Caskfest takes place Saturday March 24 at the CLE Heritage Building. Tickets can be purchased for either the afternoon or evening sessions at a cost of $20. The ticket price includes four sample tokens, and more can be purchased at the event.

BrewHa Tickets can also be shown to city bus drivers for free transportation to and from the event.