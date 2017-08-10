The death of Brayden Moonias, 18, from Eabametoong First Nation, who was found dead in Thunder Bay, Ont., is now being investigated as a homicide.

Thunder Bay police said they made the determination after a post mortem examination was conducted in Toronto, on Wednesday.

Moonias was found dead beside McVicar Creek, near Thunder Bay's Marina Park on Sunday around 8:40 a.m. by a passerby, according to police.

Thunder Bay police have set up a special tip line for anyone who may have information about what happened to Moonias. The phone number is 807-684-5000.

Meanwhile, in a separate investigation, Thunder Bay police said they have determined an assault took place near the same location where Moonias' body was found.

Paramedics took a 52-year-old man to hospital on Sunday morning after picking him up near Cumberland Street North and the Marina Park, overpass, just after 9 a.m, according to police.

The man remains in hospital, receiving treatment for his injuries, police said.