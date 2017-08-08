Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., say the death of a man whose body was found near the city's Marina Park over the weekend is being considered suspicious.

The body of Brayden Moonias, 18, was found on Sunday around 8:40 a.m., by a passerby, who subsequently called 911, police said.

On Tuesday, police said they're investigating the case as a "suspicious death."

A post-mortem is scheduled to take place in Toronto, with a date still to be determined.

Investigators have also set up a special tip line (684-5000) for people to call if they have any information. Alternatively, people can also call Crime Stoppers.