The man charged with throwing a trailer hitch at an Indigenous woman in Thunder Bay, Ont., is now charged with second degree murder.

Brayden Bushby was originally charged with aggravated assault by Thunder Bay police in February. Barbara Kentner, 34, died in July.

Bushby made a brief court appearance Friday morning; afterward, Acting Crown Attorney Andrew Sadler confirmed the murder charge.

Brayden Bushby now charged w/ 2nd degree murder in death of Barb Kentner in #Tbay — @CBCMattProkop

In a written release issued Friday morning, Thunder Bay police said that following Kentner's death, the Crown reviewed the case, along with the regional coroner's office and the police service's criminal investigations branch. According to police, that review led to the "upgraded" charge.

Prior to Friday morning's court proceeding, Kentner's sister, Melissa, met with representatives of the Crown and coroners offices for over an hour.

Bushby, who is now in custody, is scheduled for a bail hearing Friday afternoon. The case is also set to return to court Monday.

Details of the case are subject to a publication ban.