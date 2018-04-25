Brampton hunter fined $4K for discharging firearm on roadway

A hunter from Brampton, Ont. has been fined $4,000 and pleaded guilty to killing a bull moose unlawfully by discharging a firearm on a travelled roadway.

Conservation officers said they contacted several hunters on October of 2017, as they were hanging a harvested moose at a resort in Ignace, Ont.

After some investigation, officers learned that the Brampton man was a member of a hunting party that was moose hunting on Roper Road, in Wildlife Management Unit 15A, near Ignace.

According to a written statement issued on Wednesday, the hunter was travelling in an off-road vehicle on Roper Road when he saw a bull moose, stopped, exited his vehicle and fired his rifle at the animal while they were both on the edge of the road.

The moose was later harvested and tagged by another member of the party.

Officers said the moose was forfeited to the Crown and donated to charity.