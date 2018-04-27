For Aaron Craig, the bowling alley is a second home.

"There's my real home, there's the university, and then there's the bowling alley," he said, referring to Mario's Bowl in Thunder Bay, Ont., where he practices four or five times a week and requires three lockers to store his 13 bowling balls.

It's also where he's now preparing for his first international competition.

In August, Craig will join other members of Team Canada at the Tournament of the Americas in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. It's a big step up for the 21-year-old "lefty" who's been racking up accomplishments at the regional and provincial levels for years.

"I've represented northern Ontario at the nationals 10 times, but I haven't got past the nationals," he said. "So for this to be my first international tournament, it means the world to me."

Bowling a family affair

In addition to the upcoming competition in Florida, Aaron Craig will compete in the northern Ontario provincials in Thunder Bay near the end of April, and in May he will travel to southern Ontario for the Canadian Team Trials, where he'll attempt to qualify to join Team Canada again next year. (Amy Hadley/CBC)

Craig, who's been bowling since the age of 10, said he credits his success in the sport to his coaches, and his family.

His parents enrolled him in other sports before bowling, he said, but the earlier activities just didn't stick.

"They put me in soccer, they tried me in T-ball, but nothing really seemed to spark an interest in me," he said.

"One day my aunt and uncle, they were putting their daughter, my cousin Tamara into bowling, so my parents thought it might be a good idea to try me [in the sport]."

It stuck.

Before long both Craig and his cousin — also a leading bowler in the youth league — were competing at the national level.

"In 2014, we both won the World Cup Adult Provincial Round ... that was the first time ever that happened, that a youth won the adult provincials and two family members won."

Multiple perfect games

At Mario's Bowl in Thunder Bay, Ont., Aaron Craig's name hangs from multiple banners. (Amy Hadley/CBC)

The same year Craig became the "first lefty," and the youngest in northern Ontario to score a perfect game of 300.

"So that was incredible," he said, adding that since then he's thrown three more perfect games, and just recently, he threw his first 800.

The upcoming international tournament will be a learning experience, he said, adding that he hopes to continue competing both within Canada, and at the international level.

His other goal with the sport is to begin coaching, he said, and to play a part in strengthening the youth league in Thunder Bay, by encouraging a new generation to hone their skills at one of his favourite places.

Along with his coaches, it's the atmosphere at this bowling alley that won him over to the game, he said.

"You walk into the bowling alley and I can't step in here five feet without someone saying hi," he said, adding that he thinks of people there as family.

"I wouldn't trade this for anything."